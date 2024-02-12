Chaos over Leader of Opposition saga: Parliament suspended

On Monday, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara was forced to suspend proceedings in the House ten minutes after chaos erupted in related to the Leader of Opposition saga.

After making announcements, Hara had asked the Leader of Opposition to confirm whether what she has communicated was what really transpired during Business Committee Meeting.

It was at this point when both Mulanje Central Member of Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa and Thyolo Thava MP Mary Navicha rose, igniting the pandemonium.

This forced Hara to invoke marching orders against Thyolo Central Member of Parliament Ben Malunga Phiri.

Hara insisted that Nankhumwa was the rightful holder of the position in respect to the court injunction he obtained.

However, she confirmed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was inorder to appoint Navicha “but my hands are tied, there is just nothing I can do”.