Monday, February 12, 2024
Bwande creator Deus Sandram joins politics

The voice behind Bwande radio cartoon, Deus Sandram, has announced intention to run for a parliamentary seat in next year’s election.

Sandram, a journalist by profession, told reporters in Blantyre on Monday that he will contest in Blantyre South Lunzu constituency on an independent ticket.

He said he considers himself as a human rights activist and that running for a political office would just broaden his platform.

Sandram becomes a second broadcaster to announce political ambitions after Tailos Bakili, who is running in Machinga.

