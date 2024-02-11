CHIMWENDO UNPACKS CHAKWERA’S SONA IN SALIMA: lauds Malawi’s economic growth, development projects

Chimwendo on duty

The ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Youth Director Richard Chimwendo Banda has today assured Malawians about country’s strong growth and performance as well as its ability to deliver “unprecedented performance” in this financial year looking at the “fiscal and finance overhaul” that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has embarked on which in return will have a positive impact on people’s as the donor community has pumped in more direct financial resources in the budget after ten year drought.

Chimwendo was speaking today at Nangowo Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Chisamba in Salima Central constituency in Salima district.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said that Chakwera’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) has been touted by donors and political analysts in the country that Malawi is now back on its feet because it has an authentic leader whose calling is to serve the poor by giving them uninterrupted power supply, topnotch road networks, health facilities, good education, reducing unemployment among others

“This governance model of Chakwera has a touching character for Malawians to trust as it is committed to public service unlike in the past regimes where leaders instead were at the core of divisive politics; nepotism rhetoric, while the common man remained isolated from the political elite, and policies were formulated in silos. Today, Chakwera has ensured that the citizens remain at the heart of policy and decision-making. rightly so, after 4 years of his government, traditional politics has been revolutionized, making way for a development politics, which has reached the homes of crore of Malawians,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo cited the construction of Salima- Nkhotakota road, construction of Salima District council office complex, Sidik Mia Highway in Chikwawa, various roads in Lilongwe city, Mzuzu City council complex building, Mbombera University construction, Solar power plant in Salima among others that will change the lives of Malawians for decades.

On hunger, Chimwendo assured the people of Salima that government has put deliberate measures to contain the situation by opening more Admarc depots stocked with maize and distributing relief maize to poor families until next harvesting season.

POLITICS

Chimwendo who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament has urged the troubled Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to put their House in order because democracy without a vibrant opposition is bad for development.

“Due to greedy and nepotism that is finishing the once united DPP under late Professor Bingu WaMtharika”. But we want a united DPP so that we can beat them fair and square on the ballot box,” said Chimwendo.

Earlier in the day. Department of Disaster Management distributed relief maize to people affected by hunger.

Regional Chairperson for Lakeshore Augustine Chidzanja, MP for the area Gerald Phiri, Mike Mwawa, Arthur Sungitsa among others attended the ‘development rally’.