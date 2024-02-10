spot_img
Religious battle in Machinga: Muslims burn Church , followers assaulted

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Followers of Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad in Machinga have shelved their spirituality and employed unmethodical methods just to prove the strength of their respective faiths.

In a battle, that started after some Muslim faithfuls conveted to Christianity after a Living Waters Church at Nselema in the district preached to them, a church has been burnt down and some christians assaulted.

Furthermore Church members were allegedly undressed and have their clothes burned.

The church’s leader, Pastor Austin James is said to have gone into hiding after the alleged irate Muslims bayed for his blood.

The massive convention from Islam to Christianity is said to have resulted in dwindling of numbers in most Mosques.

Meanwhile, discussion between the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) and Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) is in progress in order to find amicable solution.

Some years back, similar battle ensued between Muslims and Gule wa Mkulu cult at Chinsapo in Lilongwe.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

