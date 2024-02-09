NBM customers embrace POS/MoPay payments

NBM staff engages customers during the draw in Lilongwe

The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Point of Sale (POS) and MoPay platforms have gained ground with more customers willing to take part in the K60 million ‘Popanda Chifukwa’ promotion currently running.

NBM plc introduced the promotion in December with an aim of rewarding customers that use their POS machine and their MoPay facility to pay for goods and services in various shops.

Two weeks ago, the Bank conducted its first monthly draw at Gateway Mall in Lilongwe which saw three people winning K150, 000, while 73 others won cashbacks.

Before the draw, the Bank conducted a storming session at Gateway Shoprite where customers won instant prizes, before invading Epic Exclusive Lounge in the evening.

Last Saturday, the Bank held similar storming sessions at ClockTower Mall in Blantyre, which has brought more excitement to the customers.



Commenting on NBM’s Facebook Page, customers wondered when the Bank will conduct such sessions inn their respective areas.



Mkandawire AK Gomezgani said: “When National Bank of Malawi is in town, it holds you with a new tech and no need to carry cash when you are doing any transactions, just use NBM POS or MoPay. This is something we have been waiting for. Let us walk with the Bank of the Nation.”



Andrew Phiri also commented: “Ife amene tili ku Chidebwe mutiganizira bwanji? Ma customer si a mtown okha nkumapangira ‘Popanda Chifukwa’ (What is the plan for those of us based at Chidebwe? Do not just plan for customers in towns only for ‘Popanda Chifukwa’ [Promotion].”



NBM Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said the Bank was excited with such feedback as it shows that Malawians have embraced the digital payments.

“The support, the response has been amazing. As National Bank of Malawi plc, we will continue developing tailor-made solutions for Malawians. The beauty with this promotion is that it does not accommodate our customers only, even customers from other Banks can win prizes if they transact using our POS machines. We will be storming various places to give chance to our customers to win various prizes,” she said.



The ‘Popanda Chifukwa’ promotion will run up to April end.