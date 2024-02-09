Chakwera’s former trusted aide, Rev Maurice Munthali rejoins Chihana’s rebranded AFORD, blasts Chakwera on corruption culture

Chihana welcomes Rev Munthali

With 2025 presidential election looming on the horizon, one of the trusted aides in the Chakwera orbit Rev Maurice Munthali has switched his allegiance to the Alliance for Democracy ( AFORD).

Munthali rejoined the party at a function that was held at Mwazisi in home village, Rumphi district

Muthali who is also former Publicity Secretary of the ruling Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) says he has rejoined the party because it is the only “light that can shine over principals of darkness crested by fellow Rev Chakwera” that has sent Malawians to abjection poverty.

Munthali also blasted the MCP for “culturing corruption and nepotism in their political laboratory” that is making a few people getting richer each day while the majority are plunged into deep poverty.

In his welcoming remarks, Chihana described Munthali as a man of integrity for he dumped the ruling party after sniffing corruption of highest proportion.

He also lauded Munthali for rejoining his “mother- tongue party” that is ready to give him new lease of political life and serve the national with peace of heart.

The rally was attended by several people including Secretary General Wakuda Kananga, Advisor to Chihana Wallace Chiumia among others.

Maurice Munthali by any standard is one of the best orators taking into the consideration his sermons.