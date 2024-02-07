More Customers Win Millions in TNM’s Promotion

TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi

TNM Plc, Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider says it has distributed prizes worth over MK12 million to more than 1000 customers in the ongoing Christmas promotion the company launched last year in December 2023.

TNM conducted a second monthly draw which saw more than hundred customers winning different prizes including 35 who went away with K100, 000 each.

Lilongwe-based teacher Lydia Banda who emerged one of the winners of K100, 000 prize hailed TNM for the promotion.

“I am happy to win in this promotion, the money will go a long way in solving some financial challenges. Thank you TNM for the promotion,” said Banda.

The promotion was launched to capitalize on the festive spirit, giving back and celebrating with our valued customers.

Speaking during the second monthly draw, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said that TNM is giving its customers various exciting cash and non-cash prizes, as a way of thanking them for their firm support and for choosing TNM as their network of choice, the best 4G and the only 5G network in Malawi.

“At TNM, we are happy to see the promotion accomplishing its intended purpose aimed at appreciating our customers. Since we launched the promotion last year, we have distributed cash prizes up to MK12 million so far and non-cash prizes in form of T-shirts, Umbrellas, Bundles and Mifis among other exciting prizes,” said Jonazi.

Conducting the second monthly draw, TNM has expressed satisfaction with customers’ overwhelming participation in the promotion.

“We are proud to step up the ladder in our continuing quest to create great possibilities for customers through the promotion. Since its launch, participation has been so overwhelming, and I am glad to say that every day our customers are enjoying our reliable and trusted services on the network with much anticipation,” he said.

According to TNM, the entry modalities have simplified to enable customers to have great chances of winning the prizes in the promotion.

“Participation into the promotion is simple as use K500 worth airtime or recharge with K500 or more on Mpamba every week, our customers enter the promotion. The entry gives them a chance to win weekly prizes of K100,000 which will be shared to 10 people weekly and to 25 people monthly,” added Jonazi.

The head of Brand and Marketing, Jonazi has called on customers to continue using Malawi’s only 5G network provider and Mpamba to increase their chances of winning.

The Christmas promotion will end on 29th February 2024, where K10 million will be won by one lucky customer, MK2 million by five customers, MK1 million by ten customers, and K500,000 by another ten customers. Other consolation prizes include T-shirts, umbrellas, TNM bundles and TNM internet MiFis. So far, TNM has conducted Weekly draws and two monthly draws.