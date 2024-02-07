Bucci, Trumel to perform alongside Maskal, Piksy and Onesimus at Club 247 Nde’feyo show

By Harold Kapindu

Reggae dancehall artist Trumel and Bucci have joined Maskal, Piksy and Onesimus for the Nde’feyo Legacy celebration show on Saturday,, 10 February at Club 24/7, Kakmeza in Blantyre.

The two have been added by public demand following a successful inaugural Nde’feyo Entertainment Legacy show which was hosted at Illusionz in Lilongwe.

“Trumel and Bucci have been added by public demand following an epic and unforgettable show in Lilongwe. This is more like a homecoming and family reunion kind of a show. Nde’feyo started and was based in Blantyre,” said co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Nde’feyo Entertainment who is now Executive Producer of the new creative industries outfit Chitoliro Productionz, Ken Zizwa Limwame.

According to Zizwa, the shows are not a return but a celebration hoping to inspire.

In his remarks, Trumel said, “In a very simple way, let me say this is more like a family reunion to me and you can imagine how excited I am. I can’t wait to perfom with them once

more.

Maskal at the last show

“There is no Trumel without the fans. In fact, the main reason that I am part of the show it’s because my fans demanded so. I know they ve missed me,. I will give them the “I missed you too” kind of perfomance.”

Bucci said his fans should expect Bucci Worldwide experience.

He explained, “People should definitely look out for how we all as artists and individuals have evolved over the years, finding our sounds, our niche and this is where it all began. So I am definitely bringing out the Bucci Worldwide without a doubt.

“It’s an absolute outstanding experience to re-unite with my big brothers and the Nde’feyo team for such a nostalgic event. It definitely feels just like the old times again when we were touring around the whole of Malawi.”

After the show at Club 247, there will be an after party at Blues on Sunday, 11 February.

The after party will feature a special performance by Maskal while DJ West and Mighty Virus will be on the desks.