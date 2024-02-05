CHAKWERA ELEVATES CHIEFS IN RUMPHI: as Minister Chimwendo Banda says traditional leaders hold the key to unity

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda says traditional leaders are critical building blocks in reconstructing a resilient economy, cohesive and connected society, an institution that help in tackling gender based violence and discrimination against women and girls among others.

He was speaking today at Police ground in Rumphi during the elevation of Sub-Traditional Authority Chapinduka to Traditional Authority Chapinduka, and four Group Village Headmen Chipofya, Chimphamba Chiwiriwiri and Njikula to Sub- Traditional Authority

In his remarks, Chimwendo said that traditional leaders have an ancient wisdom that helps to understand and discover the past, and what can be embraced and leverage for future sustainable development.

“The heroic contributions of our traditional leaders should not be relegated to fireside stories for they play a fundamental role in moulding a stable nation

“While president Chakwera is busy reconstructing the economy, building more road networks across the country, providing materials to health workers and educationists, providing clean water, empowering women and youths by employing and giving them soft loans, among others, traditional leaders have a duty to civic educate their subjects on importance of peace, unity and social cohesion as fulcrum of economic development ” said Chimwendo Banda.

While admitting that the country is facing some challenges and at times they may appear insurmountable and overwhelming, we in government take heart to the Guinean proverb which says: “No matter how long the winter, spring is sure to follow.”

He also appealed to the traditional leaders to help government to stop the scourge of gender violence and mistreatment of the elderly which show no sign of abating.

Taking his turn, Paramount Chikulamayembe advised the newly appointed traditional leaders to promote peace and culture while avoiding oppressing the poor, orphans and women by grabbing their lands.

The function was attended by government officials, party leaders, business people among others.