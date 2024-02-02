Media council tells Govt “hands off Gregory Gondwe”

The Media Council of Malawi (MCM) says it stands in solidarity with investigative journalist Gregory Gondwe who is currently living in hiding following a tell-it-all story he recently published on his Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ).

Gondwe’s expose’ was on the payments that Malawi Defense Force (MDF) made to businessman Zuneth Sattar, a fraud suspect under the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe.

Since the publication, Gondwe was said to have recieved threats and intimidation from Government and the MDF, a situation that forced him to go into hiding.

And MCM Board Chairperson Dr Jolly Ntaba said on Friday, the media governing body was “following with deep concern” the reports of threats and intimidation against PIJ Editorial Director.

“MCM condemns any form of violence or harassment against journalists who are performing their professional duties in the public interest. Such acts are not only a violation of the journalists’ rights, but also a threat to the freedom and diversity of the media in Malawi,” said Ntaba.

Ntaba added that the council was engaging relevant stakeholders, including the MDF to ensure that Gondwe is protected and that thorough investigations are conducted, and that the

perpetrators of the threats are brought to justice.

“MCM is also monitoring the situation closely and will provide any necessary support to Gondwe and the media outlet. We call on all stakeholders, including government, the media, and the public, to respect and uphold the principles of media freedom, independence, and responsibility.

MCM urges anyone who has any grievances or complaints against the media to use the established mechanisms, such as the Media Council of Malawi’s Complaints Committee, rather than resorting to violence or intimidation,” said Ntaba.

Government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu was not immediately available for comment on the matter as we went to press on Friday evening.

MDF is also yet to comment on both the expose’ and reports of threats against Gondwe.