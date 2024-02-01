FCB launches ‘Okondedwa Kuivungila Kokuya’ digital campaign

As one way of making 2024 valentine’s month special to its digital followers and customers, First Capital Bank (FCB) has launched a digital campaign dubbed ‘Okondedwa Kuivungila Kokuya’.

The promotion, which runs from Thursday the 1st of February to 29th of this month, will see one person winning K 2 million.

In ‘Okondedwa Kuivungila Kokuya’ the Bank invites users to showcase their affection for First Capital Bank using various forms of artistic expression.

Whether it’s through visual arts, written poetry, or any other creative outlet, participants are encouraged to share their love for the Bank in unique and heartfelt ways.

According to Bank’s Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa the digital campaign is one way of expressing FCB’s gratitude as well as strengthening the bond with its digital followers.

“We believe that love comes in many forms, and we want to celebrate that with our followers and the general public who are digital users,”

“Okondedwa is not just a campaign, it’s a way for us to express our gratitude and strengthen the bond we share with our digital followers, develop the arts in Malawi and interact with young people and students,” said Chirwa

He further said: “The competition also presents a platform for the development of talent for consumption in Malawi,”

Participants in the competition are encouraged to share their artistic expressions on Facebook using the hashtag #OkondedwaFCB and #Kuivungilakokuya and tag First Capital Bank.

The Bank will feature selected submissions on its official Facebook channel, showcasing the creativity and love shared by its customers and followers