Arsenal fan arrested in Malawi for stealing 30 kilograms of hemp

Malawi Police in Mchinji are keeping in custody 27-year old Arsenal supporter and one other suspect for allegedly stealing 30 kilograms of legalized industrial hemp from a research site warehouses.

Mchinji police spokesperson Limbani Mpinganjira has since identified the fan as Adriano Mtilatila while the other suspect as Hopeson Matekwe.

According to Mpinganjira, the incident occurred in January this year and the hemp belongs to Legalized Industrial Hemp Cooperative Association.

Mtilatila hails from Bauleni village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chiseka whereas Matekwe, 26, comes from Chileka village in T/A Kalolo, both from Lilongwe district.