Time for careless borrowing is gone – Chakwera

By Fostina Mkandawire

Salima, January 29: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has affirmed his government’s commitment to developing the country through implementation of projects that will transform lives and avoiding careless borrowing that puts the country in perpetual debts.

Speaking at a developmental rally at Katelera Primary School in the area of Senior Chief Kambwiri in Salima, Chakwera described his government as developmental conscious as evidenced by projects that are being implemented such as construction of roads and establishment of mega farms.

He said the country is still paying for debts that past governments incurred pledging that his government will never make any careless decision in borrowing from international banks just to squander and share amongst party members.

“In the past, governments used to borrow money and squander without tangible development to show for it; that’s putting Malawians in a compromising state,” he said.

He called upon Malawians to be committed to develop the country and not only being passive citizens adding that every Malawian has a role to play in ensuring that the country develops.

On this point, he said, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is a welcoming party which has an open policy to welcome any Malawian who is willing to work with his administration in developing the country.

He further called upon MCP members to be accommodative by accepting individuals from other parties to join the party.

During the event, former Member of Parliament for Salima South, Uladi Mussa joined MCP pledging his allegiance to the party’s vision and mandate.

Speaker of Parliament, who is also Deputy Secretary General for MCP, Catherine Gotani Hara, said it is worth noting that the intra party independence in MCP has paved way for many to join the party.

She said, at the moment, many people have shown willingness to join the party which shows that they are happy with President Chakwera’s administration.

Senior Chief Kambwiri, in whose area the rally took place, commended government for the maize distribution which has saved many of his people from hunger.

He said majority of people in his area have been recorded that they will receive two bags of maize in the months of January and February amidst rising cases of hunger in his area and across Salima.

The Senior Chief further hailed government for handing over a secondary school in his area a development, he said, will see many children accessing education in their shortest vicinity.

Earlier in the day, President Chakwera inspected construction progress of security agencies houses at Mvera Support Battalion in Dowa and Parachute Battalion in Senga Bay, Salima.