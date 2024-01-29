PRISAM ELECTS NEW LEADERSHIP, LAUNCHES SACCO FOR PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Managing Director of Maranatha Private Schools Ernest Kaonga

Managing Director of Maranatha Private Schools Ernest Kaonga says together with the newly elected leadership of the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) he will ensure that all registered schools under PRISAM are maintaining the highest standards that will lead to the provision of quality education services.

Kaonga was speaking in his capacity as President of PRISAM following his election at the just-ended Extraordinary General Meeting of the association.

“I like quality and I will make sure that PRISAM schools are identified by delivery of quality services. Our job is to complement government in offering education services and we are geared to do exactly that,” said Kaonga.

He also disclosed that the new leadership is launching PRISAM SACCO where institutions and teachers under PRISAM will be getting loans at affordable interest rates.

“Yes, we are establishing a Savings And Credit Cooperative (SACCO). This SACCO will meet the financial needs of both teachers and private schools under PRISAM, we came up with this idea looking at how teachers and schools are struggling financially,” said Kaonga.

Prisam’s Extraordinary General Meeting ushered the following into office:

Enerst Kaonga, President of PRISAM

Patricia Chisi, Vice President of PRISAM

Aamon Mtafya, Trustee

Dr Moloko of Michiru View Private Schools, Trustee

Henry Kumwenda, Trustee

Patricia Makobiri, Board Member

Beatrice Makwati, Board Member

PRISAM draws its membership from all four regions of the country and will officially launch the Mzuzu Chapter soon.