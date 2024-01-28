MPs want Pacific Group to repair broken boreholes

Parliamentarians for Thyolo Central Dr. Ben Phiri and his counterpart Mavuto Sandram Scott of Thyolo South constituency have asked Pacific Group Limited to repair broken boreholes in the two constituencies respectively.

The duo told Malawi Voice in a separate interviews that majority of boreholes in their areas broke down some time back a development which has been forcing people in their areas to walk long distances to fetch water.

“You know we are required to use only about ten percent of our Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to carry out some borehole repairers in our areas. This is quite a smaller a location as we are also required to construct some new boreholes with the same amount,” Scott told Malawi Voice

His remarks have been shared by his Thyolo Central counterpart, Dr. Phiri who said the situation has forced majority of people in his area to draw water from unprotected sources thereby exposing themselves to various water borne diseases.

Their remarks come against the background by continued efforts the Pacific group of companies to rehabilitate broken boreholes across the country for free as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Meanwhile, Managing Director for Pacific Limited Faisal Aboo has vowed to look onto the law makers’ concerns as it fulfills its commitment across Malawi.

Currently, the Pacific Limited is maintaining broken boreholes in Nsanje Lalanje and Zomba Likangala constituencies after spending the entire part of 2013 to 2023 in the central region doing the same.

The Pacific Limited borehole rehabilitation project was launched in 2015 and so far it has rehabilitated over 7000 boreholes for free as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG6) 6 seeks to ensure safe drinking water and sanitation for all.

SDG 6 goes beyond drinking water, sanitation and hygiene to also address the quality and sustainability of water resources, which are critical to the survival of people and the planet.

The 2030 Agenda recognizes the centrality of water resources to sustainable development and the vital role that improved drinking water; sanitation and hygiene play in progress in other areas, including health, education and poverty reduction.