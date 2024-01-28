Minister Chimwendo urges Malawians to embrace national unity

Chimwendo addressing thousands

The ruling Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) National Youth Director, Bulldozer Chimwendo Banda says National Unity is bedrock to socioeconomic transformation of the country.

He was speaking today at Dzenza Primary School Ground in Lilongwe where he presided over the launch of K1.5 million Dzenza Constituency Final Bonanza, the brain child of shadow Member of Parliament Emmanuel Thembachako.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said democracy and development flourish where there is stability, unity and coexistence among its citizens.

“As a God- fearing nation, we have a lot to celebrate but most prominently among our achievements has been the promotion of our nationhood in a united nation. It is President Chakwera’s wish and aspiration that we collectively guide this sacred asset.

“Our democratic culture has endowed the country with a rare opportunity to reason together and reconcile the nation’s diverse views and resolve our disagreement amicably without shaming each other. Therefore, I want to remind my fellow leaders across board to preach love, unity, coexistence and social cohesion for our country to transform,’ said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo also lauded several MCP’s shadow MPs who showed unity by attending the bonanza final.

“As shadow MPs, you must feel the pain about the millions of our people living in slums and finding it difficult to break the ceiling. It is within our collective spirit under Chakwera administration that we can change the status quo of our people, pleaded Chimwendo.

Several MCP senior members attended the function that include Alfred Jiya, Benidicto Chambo, Zebron Chilondola among others.