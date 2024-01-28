Cosoma awards Akometsi Entertainment in the One Million Mark in Royalties

Akometsi Team in their office

The Copyright Association of Malawi recently paid loyalties to various arts sectors, including musicians and writers.

This year, COSOMA also extended the same with certificates of recognition to those who performed extremely well, and Akometsi Entertainment was the only artist management company awarded by the copyright body.

“It feels good to be recognized like this. We had an amazing 2023, winning 8 awards out of 9 nominations was no joke and to be recognized again by COSOMA, we can only thank God,” explained Laurent Kwakwala who is the Makerting and Operations Manager at Akometsi Entertainment.

Some of Akometsi’s Awards in 2023

One of the artists at Akometsi, Pop Young, also received his award of recognition for his work. Pop Young also won the artist of the year awards at Mpoto Awards, Maso Awards, and MBC Awards with his video winning video of the year at Mpoto Awards making him the most awarded artist in Malawi in 2023.

“I thank God and my fans for these achievements and I am always grateful to my team, Akometsi for the job they do for me and my fell artists under the label,” said Pop Young to a local paper.

Akometsi has four artists, namely Pop Young, Emmie Deebo, Qaso, and Diego Watumanye, who have recently released a joint titled Kale and its already a big it’s 2024 in Malawi.