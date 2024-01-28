Analyst says social justice key to inclusive development, hails Minister Chimwendo on prudent use of CDF funds

Magnificent

Social and economic analyst Ceaser Kondowe says for Malawi to reach the middle class economy bracket, Members of Parliament have a critical role to play in ensuring that public funds are used prudently.

Kondowe was reacting to the imposing and towering building of Nalunga Police Unit a house for the Officer-In-Charge that Member of Parliament for Dowa East, Richard Chimwendo Banda has constructed in his area using Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and

Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) which will help to combat social injustice.

Speaking with Malawi Voice, Kondowe said while some Members of Parliament have been involved in rampant abuse of public funds across the country which has made development to be lagging in their areas, in Dowa East constituency, the story is different as legislator of that area has displayed servant leadership by bringing social justice to the people.

“We must resolve to build a new Malawian civilization, a Malawi beyond Aid. We must act now to be masters of our own destiny, where we marshal our own resources for now and the future, breaking the shackles of poverty by investing in social justice areas that are critical for democracy and development. We must resolve to elect leaders who are called to serve the poor like Chimwendo Banda. We must resolve to be transparent with public funds. We need more bulldozers in Chimwendo’s type for this country to transform,” said Kondowe in a telephone interview.

Chimwendo has constructed several school blocks, teachers houses, bridges, boreholes among others using CDF funds.

Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture is quoted in media saying CDF is the “match maker” as far as development is concerned because it is designed to shape the economy of the country at local level.

He has also praised President Chakwera for raising the funds from K29 million to K100 million under his administration.

Some Members of Parliament have been arrested and convicted for abusing and stealing CDF funds.