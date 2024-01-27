Kunkuyu says Chakwera ‘enjoyed’ his stay in South

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Campaign Director Moses Kunkuyu has commended the warm reception people in the Southern Region accorded President Dr Lazarus Chakwera during his official engagements.

Kunkuyu, who is also Minister of Information and Digitalization, made the remarks when he joined people who thronged Chileka International Airport in Blantyre to see off Dr Chakwera to Lilongwe.

In his remarks, Kunkuyu who doubles as government spokesperson said it is pleasing that Malawians are now able to see development projects being undertaken by the government in all parts of the country.

However, while in Blantyre President Chakwera was nearly stoned and had his convoy blocked by mourners and angry residents from Ndirande at HHI roundabout.

Meanwhile, the President Chakwera has arrived in Lilongwe through Kamuzu International Airport.

The Malawi leader, according to MBC Online, was welcomed by cabinet ministers, government officials, traditional and faith leaders.

Among the engagements in the south, Dr Chakwera led Malawians in prayers and other activities to mark the John Chilembwe Day, installed Stella Munyama as the new Paramount Chief Kaduya of the Lhomwe Tribe.

Chakwera also appreciated the construction progress of various development projects including houses for police officers.