spot_img
spot_img
7.6 C
New York
Saturday, January 27, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

APM MY VOTE: Ex-deputy speaker Mcheka Chilenje is ‘toothless’ – DPP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Mcheka Chilenje, left, at MCP head Office

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the party is not shaken with the defection of its senior member Esther M’cheka Chilenje to governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

M’cheka Chilenje, a former deputy speaker of parliament, was welcome in MCP on Friday by President Lazarus Chakwera in Mwanza.

According to MCP’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka, the former parliamentarian has been knocking on MCP doors for months.

But in an interview with Zodiak Online DPP’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba said Chilenje’s defection will not in any way impact party’s popularity as she is ‘toothless’.

“Chilenje stood on a DPP ticket as an MP and lost, meaning she wasn’t a force to reckon with.

She is a spent force for the politics of this generation. She should have just retired,” said Namalomba as quoted by Zodiak Online

M’cheka Chilenje lost her Nsanje North Constituency to MCP’s Enock Chizuzu following a court ruling.

Previous article
Sky Energy Africa Launches ‘Green Earth’ Project on Michiru Mountain
Next article
Malawi needs more marketing through partnership to stimulate investments
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

NBM splashes prizes in “Popanda Chifukwa” Promo

Malawi Voice - 0