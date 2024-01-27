APM MY VOTE: Ex-deputy speaker Mcheka Chilenje is ‘toothless’ – DPP

Mcheka Chilenje, left, at MCP head Office

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the party is not shaken with the defection of its senior member Esther M’cheka Chilenje to governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

M’cheka Chilenje, a former deputy speaker of parliament, was welcome in MCP on Friday by President Lazarus Chakwera in Mwanza.

According to MCP’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka, the former parliamentarian has been knocking on MCP doors for months.

But in an interview with Zodiak Online DPP’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba said Chilenje’s defection will not in any way impact party’s popularity as she is ‘toothless’.

“Chilenje stood on a DPP ticket as an MP and lost, meaning she wasn’t a force to reckon with.

She is a spent force for the politics of this generation. She should have just retired,” said Namalomba as quoted by Zodiak Online

M’cheka Chilenje lost her Nsanje North Constituency to MCP’s Enock Chizuzu following a court ruling.