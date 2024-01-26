spot_img
OOPS! Ministers bay for DPP Chamkakala’s blood for making ‘professional’ decisions on Ndirande, Muluzi cases

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Chamkakala being threatened for making ‘bold’ and ‘professional’ decisions

Some Senior Cabinet Ministers are reportedly demanding the immediate firing of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala for making ‘bold’ and ‘professional’ decisions without their blessings.

According to inside sources, the Ministers, are accusing Chamkakala of discontinuing a case involving Ndirande residents who hecked the presidential convoy without consulting them.

The Ministers, among others, are saying the decision to discontinue the Ndirande saga case has portrayed the current leadership as ‘weak and clueless’.

It is further reported that senior Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members are also sending threats to Chamkakala accusing him of trying to bringing shame to the administration.

On Thursday, the DPP discontinued the Ndirande case, hours after the residents of the industrious township threatened to swam the court premises in support of their imprisoned duo.

They had also vowed never to allow any Malawi Congress Party (MCP) official to hold a political rally in the township.

Of late Chamkakala also discontinued a corruption trial involving former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi, another decision which also angered die-hards and Ministers.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

