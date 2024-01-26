spot_img
spot_img
5.6 C
New York
Friday, January 26, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Esther Mcheka Chilenje officially joins MCP: Dausi, Chitsulo non- committal

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former deputy speaker and Member of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje has officially joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Chilenje lost her Nsanje North Constituency to MCP’s Enock Chizuzu following a court ruling.

She was first spotted flirting with MCP women days leading to John Chilembwe commemorations.

Welcoming Chilenje in Mwanza on Friday, MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka said the former parliamentarian has been knocking on MCP doors for months.

Meanwhile, on the same rally, Mwanza Central parliamentarian Nicholas Dausi and his Mwanza West counterpart Joyce Chitsulo resisted intense pressure from officials to announce their joining of the MCP.

Despite remarks from both Richard Chimwendo Banda and Mkaka that “Dausi has returned home” the law makers kept on waving off the pressure with smiles.

Dausi was recently fired from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) alongside Kondwani Nankhumwa and others, while Chitsulo is a DPP law makers.

On the same rally, political activist Redson Munlo was also welcomed into MCP.

Previous article
Wanderers president Thomson Mpinganjira fires Mvula, Clement Stambuli
Next article
Merchants embrace FDH MiniPOS devices
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

Activist Redson Munlo joins MCP, as Mkaka drops defamation charges

Malawi Voice - 0