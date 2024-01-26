Esther Mcheka Chilenje officially joins MCP: Dausi, Chitsulo non- committal

Former deputy speaker and Member of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje has officially joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Chilenje lost her Nsanje North Constituency to MCP’s Enock Chizuzu following a court ruling.

She was first spotted flirting with MCP women days leading to John Chilembwe commemorations.

Welcoming Chilenje in Mwanza on Friday, MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka said the former parliamentarian has been knocking on MCP doors for months.

Meanwhile, on the same rally, Mwanza Central parliamentarian Nicholas Dausi and his Mwanza West counterpart Joyce Chitsulo resisted intense pressure from officials to announce their joining of the MCP.

Despite remarks from both Richard Chimwendo Banda and Mkaka that “Dausi has returned home” the law makers kept on waving off the pressure with smiles.

Dausi was recently fired from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) alongside Kondwani Nankhumwa and others, while Chitsulo is a DPP law makers.

On the same rally, political activist Redson Munlo was also welcomed into MCP.