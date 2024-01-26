CHAKWERA DATES BT VENDORS: Economy is rebounding, SME’s bedrock of economy-Chimwendo Banda

Chimwendo welcomes President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera at Sanjika Stadium for the interface

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says government under President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s watch will never shift ground in its quest to defend and protect Small Small Businesses in the country from internal and external shocks.

Chimwendo made the remarks on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre when President Chakwera held an interface meeting with the small- scale business operators including tailors, call boys, car dealers and minibus owners.

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera greets some of the vendors

According to the Minister, small scale businesses are not only the bedrock of the community but also reflect the direction the government is heading in an economic environment that had been buttered by several shocks such as cyclones, donor fatigue, droughts among others.

“The good news is that the economy is now rebounding following a series of “successful surgeries” that Chakwera has undertaken to revive the economy from its unconsciousness. We are slowly experiencing a relatively stable exchange rate, and growth in our economy is rebounding and signals that businesses will continue to spur are booming even though the country is not yet completely out of woods as natural disasters and wars “tossed the fabric of the economy into depth of irreparable damage” but Chakwera has managed to revive it through sacrifices, said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Some of the vendors

Chimwendo also said Chakwera’s vision is to champion fine talents in ensuring that their enterprises have a front – row seats in our collective journey towards progress.

“His Excellency’s goal is to build an ecosystem where all businesses become the backbone of our economic growth so that job creation, capital accessibility and poverty reduction can be met.

“This assembly solidifies our resolve to walk the path to prosperity as we invigorate the economy through tough decisions but that will lead us to peace, unity and collective prosperity,”said Chimwendo Banda who is also MCP’s National Youth Director.

Speaking during the same function, National Economic Empowerment Fund Regional Manager Copeland Ngwira encouraged the business operators to continue applying for loans as individuals or groups to expand their businesses.

He disclosed that K86 billion has so far been disbursed to 158000 clients across the country, with K28 billion given to over 57, 960 clients from the southern region.

One of the business operators, Mavis Latif commended Chakwera for granting the vendors the opportunity to interact with him to learn more ways of expanding business opportunities and financing.

Also present at the event were Minister of Information, Moses Kumkuyu, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Owen Chomanika, various City and District council officers among others.