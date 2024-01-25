Police officer steals two motor bikes, arrested

Police in Lilongwe have arrested one of their own, Nokesi Kashitiyano, for stealing two motor bikes from his workmates at C Division offices.

The suspect stole a motor bike in December last year when his colleague the owner of the bike was deployed for guard duties at area 10 in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu said the case was reported by his workmate after seeing his bike with a Kabaza operator.

According to Chigalu, the Kabaza operator referred him to the owner who disclosed that he bought it from the police officer.

The 31-year-old suspect Nokesi Kashitiyano hails from Mgona village Traditional Authority Tengani in Nsanje.