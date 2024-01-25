Ndirande wins as President Chakwera frees convoy hecklers

Malawi government has discontinued a case involving three Ndirande Township residents who were arrested in connection to the obstruction and stoning of President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy on Friday last week.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala has confirmed the development in an interview with local media a short while ago.

The three Pearson Chimimba, Hector Ndawala and Lucy were charged with three counts of intention to endanger the safety of persons travelling by road, criminal negligence and failing to stop for the State President.

This means the trio which was set to appear in court tomorrow, Friday for a bail ruling, is free from police custody.