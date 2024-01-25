spot_img
spot_img
11.8 C
New York
Thursday, January 25, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Ndirande wins as President Chakwera frees convoy hecklers

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi government has discontinued a case involving three Ndirande Township residents who were arrested in connection to the obstruction and stoning of President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy on Friday last week.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala has confirmed the development in an interview with local media a short while ago.

The three Pearson Chimimba, Hector Ndawala and Lucy were charged with three counts of intention to endanger the safety of persons travelling by road, criminal negligence and failing to stop for the State President.

This means the trio which was set to appear in court tomorrow, Friday for a bail ruling, is free from police custody.

Previous article
Whistleblower protection law in the offing
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

Whistleblower protection law in the offing

Malawi Voice - 0