PRISAM set for AGM this Sunday, also to launch SACCO

PRISAM president Aamon Ntafya

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) is on Sunday set to launch Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society (SACCO) at it’s Annual General Meeting.

The meeting will take lace at Cornerstone Hotel in Mponela, Dowa.

Speaking during a press briefing at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, PRISAM president Aamon Ntafya says the membership driven financial institution will help to bailout private schools and teachers from economic hardships.

PRISAM Trustee Ernest Kaonga

Ntafya says at the AGM, the private schools’ body will elect a new executive committee.

Meanwhile, PRISAM Trustee Ernest Kaonga has called on private schools which are not members of the body to join so as to be part of a force which is aiming at improving services in the education sector.