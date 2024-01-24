spot_img
Bushiri eyes church plane

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) The Jesus Nation Church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has announced plans to purchase a plane for his church.

Bushiri, who was recently hailed by the government for his efforts in driving spiritual tourism, said this on his Facebook page.

“Planning to buy a plane to be ferrying our people for church services. We are making airlines rich,” said Bushiri

During the church’s 2023-2024 crossover service, Bushiri managed to bring about 30 000 people, with thousands others flying all the way from South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Angola, Lesotho, Australia, United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada.

This feat alone, according to tourism minister Vera Kamtukule was a great milestone in the promotion of tourism in the country.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

