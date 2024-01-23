Southern Region Chiefs hail President Chakwera, pledge to continue working together in enhancing economic growth

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera greets Senior Chief Chikumbu

Traditional leaders from the Southern region have pledged to work with President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his government in his quest to develop this country.

Speaking on behalf of fellow traditional leaders today at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre where President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera held an interface meeting with them, Senior Traditional Authority Chikumbu of Mulanje hailed president Chakwera for landing budget support from donors that will help to stimulate economic activities in their areas and guaranteeing women empowerment through mtukula pakhomo program, among others.

“We are gracious to the president for holding this momentous meeting with chiefs for it will help to foster and strengthen our relationship with government how we can implement government projects, the meeting has opened new chapter insights on how to deepen our cooperation in areas of community and development and sensitization efforts in their respective domains and bring to an end early child marriages, abuse of elderly, among others,” said Chikumbu.

She also hailed the president regarding the assistance on cyclone Freddy.

Chikumbu also brought to the attention of the president some challenges that their communities are facing in terms of hunger and asked the leadership to quickly send relief items.

Speaking to reporters after the interface meeting with the traditional leaders, the

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda underscored the importance of traditional leaders in shaping the national building, tolerance and economic growth by providing necessary advice to the leadership and government.

Chimwendo highlighted that president Chakwera has assured them that they will continue to receive support from his administration, as they have a critical role to play in the economic development of the country.

“Chakwera’s administration will continue to invest in supporting and strengthening the royal institution of traditional leadership in the country. We believe that they are the hub of all economic activities and hearing from them is a giant step to address some challenges that have choked the national blueprint of the administration,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also National Youth Director of Malawi Congress Party ( MCP).

President Chakwera has been holding several meetings with various stakeholders in the country including chiefs on matters of national interests.

Also at the meeting was Minister of Information, Moses Nkukuyu, Paramount Lundu of Chikwawa and Kaduya from Phalombe.