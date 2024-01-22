MCP sponsoring DPP rebels

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of “sponsoring rebels in the DPP.”

DPP made the accusations after MCP condemned the party for expelling some senior members including its former vice president for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa.

According to MCP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ezekiel Ching’oma the firing of DPP members contradicts the democratic principles enshrined in Malawi’s Constitution

Reacting to the development, DPP’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba through a statement accused MCP of sponsoring ‘rebels’ and ‘divisions’ in the mighty DPP.

Namalomba said MCP is afraid that a united and strong DPP will defeat the MCP in the 2025 elections because Malawians are tired of the misery that MCP has put them through.

DPP, which is yet to go to the convention to elect 2025 torchbearer, says Malawians in 2025 will vote for Peter Mutharika “to save the country from total economic mess.”

Namalomba added that MCP should not be pointing an accusing finger at DPP because MCP has in the past fired some members of the party without following the party’s disciplinary procedures.

Since its loss in the June 23, 2020, court-sanctioned presidential election, DPP has been caught in infighting that experts have described as not healthy for the party.

The situation has resulted in party divisions.

The bone of contention has been the party’s leadership succession, with Mulanje Central legislator Nankhumwa declaring his intention to compete at the party’s convention, challenging party’s leader Professor Peter Mutharika.

DPP, according to Namalomba, will hold an elective conference in July this year with all positions up for grabs.