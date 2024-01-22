Farmer wins K6 million in NBS’ ‘Saving Always Win’ promo 

Chanza -We received overwhelming support

A Nkhotakota-based farmer Janet Longwe has emerged as the overall winner in the NBS Bank’s ‘Saving Always Win’ promotion final draw conducted on Friday.

Longwe of Dwangwa Service Centre went away with K6 million as the winner in the third band category for customers that deposited K500,000 above.

In the second band depositing K100,000 to K500,000, Rabson Esau Zimba Sikabwera of Kasungu Service Centre won K3.5 million while Stuart-Cronone Mvula of Dwangwa Service Centre won K1 million in the first band depositing K50,000 minimum.

NBS Bank plc launched the promotion in June last year in a quest to encourage customers to embrace a saving culture.

Speaking during the promotion’s final draw, NBS Bank Head of Retail Banking Victoria Chanza said the Bank received overwhelming support as 15, 000 customers participated in the promotion.

“When we initially started the competition, we had a growth in our deposit book. During the 24th week of the promotion we had an increase in deposits of about 18 percent, and we experienced an increase in the deposits of savings accounts of about 33 percent at the end of the promotion,” said Chanza.

Other subsidiary prizes include 15 return air tickets, 30 customers having their utility bills worth K25,000 paid for, and 20 winners getting shopping vouchers worth K50,000.

Other lucky customers also won NBS branded materials in the biweekly draws during the promotion that ran from June to December 31 2023.