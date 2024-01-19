Parley rejects unqualified board appointees

Parliament, through its Public Appointments Committee (Pac) has rejected some appointees that were earmarked for a number of parastatals.

While Pac chief Joyce Chitsulo kept a tight lid on grounds behind the rejections, sources at Parliament indicated that the Lazarus Chakwera appointees were rejected on academic grounds.

“A diploma or a degree is a prerequisite for one to be a member of some of these boards,” said the source.

The rejectected stones include Shailey Kondowe and Senior Chief Chose of Mangochi who were appointed as members of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) board.

Pac was also not in favour of Peter Rashid, who was heading to the Civil Service Commission as a board member.

Chitsulo however disclosed that her committee has confirmed David Nungu as the chairperson for Health Service Commission.

“We also confirmed the appointment of Arthur Chibwana as chairperson for the Civil Service Commission,” she said.

According to Section 191 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, the president is supposed to present names of appointees to Pac, which either confirms or rejects them.