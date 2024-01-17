spot_img
‘Brian Banda’ sentenced to 30 months in prison

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The First Grade Magistrate court in Ntchisi has convicted and sentenced a 24-year-old man, Brian Banda, for impersonating a nurse.

The court heard through state prosecutor Evance Banda that on January 8, 2024, the convict, who is a tailor, was spotted in Mponela disguised in nurse attire.

When questioned, Banda said he was a nurse at Mponela Rural Hospital, but failed to name his workmates, which raised eyebrows and led to his arrest.

Appearing in court, Banda pleaded guilty to the charge of impersonating a public officer, which is contrary to section 99(b) of the penal code.

First Grade Magistrate Talakwanji M’ndala has sentenced him to 30 months imprisonment with hard labour.

The convict Brian Banda hails from Masunda village, Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu.

