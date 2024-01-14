Illovo donates K100 million towards construction of houses for Cyclone Freddy Survivors

Illovo Sugar Malawi, a leading sugar manufacturer in the country, has donated 100 million Kwacha towards the construction of houses for Cyclone Freddy survivors in Chikwawa district.

The company made the donation on Friday at former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi’s BCA residence in the commercial city of Blantyre.

The ceremony was graced by former presidents Dr. Muluzi and Dr. Joyce Banda who are President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tigwirane Manja Campaign goodwill ambassador.

Speaking after making the donation lllovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director Lekani Katandula said the donation will help to renewed sense of hope to Cyclone Freddy survivors.

“The MK100 Million will go towards constructing homes for the victims, offering shelter and a renewed sense of hope to those who have lost everything.

“Let me hasten to add that this donation which is specifically for building houses is in addition to the sum of K82.6 million which we already spent in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy.

Our initial reaction included the donation of blankets, sugar, soya pieces, salt, cooking oil, beans, flour, and soap to Ndirande, Lunzu and Mpapa Primary Schools in Blantyre. In Nchalo similar donations were made to 1500 families within the estate and surrounding communities.” Said Katandula

Receiving the donation, Muluzi expressed gratitude for Illovo Sugar’s contribution, acknowledging the impact the donation would have on the construction of houses for Cyclone Freddy victims.

In her remarks, Banda emphasized the importance of corporate support in times of crisis, highlighting Illovo Sugar’s meaningful role in aiding Cyclone Freddy recovery efforts.

Chikwawa District Commissioner Nardin Kamba also commended Illovo Sugar Malawi for the donation which will see the construction of not less than ten houses in his district and further applauded the two former heads of state for their dedication towards the Tigwirane Manja Campaign.

Following the devastating cyclone Freddy in March last year, President Chakwera launched Tigwirane Manja Campaign and later appointed the two former heads of states, Banda and Muluzi as Goodwill Ambassadors to champion and implement the initiative.