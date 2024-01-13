Fredrick Billy Malata arrested for defamation

Area 3 Police Station in Lilongwe has arrested Fredrick Billy Malata following a warrant of arrest that was issued by Nathenje Magistrate Court in the Capital City.

Malata is wanted for defamation of character, after he allegedly defamed businessman Alfred Gangata through social media.

Area 3 Police Station publicist Hastings Chigaru has confirmed the arrest, saying they have only acted on a warrant of arrest that the court issued and that they will take him to court at an appropriate time.

The Democratic Progressive Party’s National Governing Council member Dalitso Kabambe has also written Malata to apologize over a defamatory publication he made on social media.

However Kabambe did not complain to police on the issue but has only instructed Malata, through his lawyers, to issue a retraction.