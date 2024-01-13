spot_img
Politics

Former First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje dumps DPP for MCP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Mcheka Chilenje, left, captured at MCP head office

Former First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje has dumped the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and joined the Malawi Congress Party ( MCP).

Chilenje has been captured today at Malawi Congress Party regional headquarters (South) this morning with MCP members as President Chakwera is expected to arrive in Blantyre ahead of John Chilembwe Commemoration on Monday.

Mcheka lost the parliamentary seat to MCP’s Enock Chizuzu in Nsanje North.

She was born on June 11 1985, in group village head Namanya, Traditional Authority Mlolo.

She holds Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Education from Bunda college obtained in 2013 and also got Diploma in Education obtained from Domasi College of Education.

Today, another Senior National Governing Council member Oscar Taulo who was Deputy Legal Advisor to the party has also resigned.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! DR KABAMBE TO SUE MALATA FOR DEFAMATION
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com



