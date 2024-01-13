Dumping of dead bodies in Mulli’s Amalika Forest irks Inkosi Bvumbwe

Inkosi Bvumbwe of Thyolo district has strongly warned his subjects against dumping dead bodies in Amalika Forest Reserve which is owned by business tycoon Leston Mulli.

Inkosi Bvumbwe made the warning following the recent arrest of man identified as Maston Ng’ombe for killing Gostno Ganizani and dumping the body in Amalika Forest.

According to Inkosi Bvumbwe, the growing tendency of dumping the dead bodies in the forest brings negative perceptions of communities towards management of the forest resulting into more deaths.

“The truth is now presenting itself, we thought guards from Amalika were killing people but we have known that dead bodies are literally dumped in the forest,” Bvumbwe told a local media.

Dead bodies have been found in Amalika Forest in Thyolo last year and at one point community descended on guards, killing three of them suspected of orchestrating the killings.

Trees worth millions of dollars have been illegally and prematurely harvested by the communities due to anger and sheer greed according Leston Mulli, owner of the forest.

MULLI: We are a business and with God we shall survive

“We have lost over 500 million United States dollars due to the vandalism as an investor we are disappointed, we cannot continue like this; we will open the factory in Zambia,” Mulli told the media recently.

Mulli the upon government security agencies such as the police to quickly act by arresting and prosecuting all people who have been encroaching and stealing timbers from Amalika Forest Reserve and other his plantations in the southern region.

Amalika Forest Reserve which is located at Bvumbwe in Thyolo district has a total of 456 hectares of blue gum tress and 120 hectares of pine trees.