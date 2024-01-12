UDF preps for convention

United Democratic Front ( UDF) has announced that tomorrow, January 13, 2024 it will hold its Executive Committee Meeting in Blantyre.

According to the party’s Secretary General, Kandi Padambo, the party is holding the meeting to prepare for its Convention which is destined for this year where it is expected to elect its presidential candidate for 2025 polls, ZBS reports.

Political analyst Victor Chipofya has hailed the party for having holding a executive committee meeting without hearing polluted noise as with case with other parties but he advised the party to give each person a chance to showcase their rights.

It is clear that parties have ignited the campaign mood ahead of next year polls.

So far son to former president Dr Bakili Muluzi, Atupele has expressed interest to lead the party into general election.

Atupele left UDF for England to do his private businesses before rejoining the party.

The current leader of the party is Lilian Patel.

Atupele lost his parliamentary seat to an independent candidate in 2019 and he managed to get meager of 400,000 votes across the country on presidential ticket.

He later joined with DPP as running mate to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika but he only contributed 200,000 votes which made most DPP followers upset as why they teamed with someone who lost in his constituency and at national level got handful votes that did not help DPP to maintain government.

UDF later cut the ‘diplomatic ties’ with DPP.

Extra analysis by Malawi Voice