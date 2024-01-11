SuperSport to broadcast all AFCON games live after MultiChoice secures broadcast rights

January 10, 2024 – SuperSport will broadcast all 52 matches of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 (AFCON) live after MultiChoice secured the rights to broadcast the continent’s showpiece tournament, which kicks off on 13 January 2024 until 11 February 2024.MultiChoice reached a commercially viable agreement with rights holders, New World TV (NWTV), to broadcast the 34th edition of Africa’s premier men’s football competition taking place in Ivory Coast.Rendani Ramovha, SuperSport CEO, said: “We are delighted to be able to showcase the best of African football live to our viewers.” As part of this agreement, Mr. Nimonka KOLANI, Managing Director of NWTV, declared: “By securing the rights to CAN 2023 under the leadership of Dr. Patrice Motsepe, SuperSport and NWTV prove that nothing is more important than the happiness of Africans who wish to follow the exploits of their favourite team during the biggest football competition in Africa.”SuperSport, the leader in sports broadcasting on the continent, will bring its unrivalled coverage to all the games, with matches available on DStv as well as GOtv across Africa.