REMATCH GAME: Its either Chakwera or Mutharika in 2025-Says Thindwa

One of the renowned political analysts based at Chancellor college Ernest Thindwa has predicted that during 2025 polls, the race is clear between the Malawi Congress Party and Democratic Progressive Party, ZBS reports.

Thindwa was reacting to the “emerging developments” on the political scene where two briefcase parties have emerged since New Year.

While Thindwa is saying that MCP and DPP are likely to battle out, Victor Chipofya says the 50+1 electoral alliance will make a huge difference as MCP or DPP is not poised to win an outright and hence we shall have a rerun.

Currently MCP has largest number of MPs in Parliament seconded by DPP and UDF then UTM.

The silence of UTM leader, Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima is also making causing a lot of problems mainly to the flip- flop voters.

Will Chilima mud waters for MCP? The question that many voters are asking in the streets or people will disregard his tantrums as too late because he kept quite when Malawians were suffering.

Tomorrow there is a ruling on Chilima case and that will also give voters a direction.

Chilima further has a constitutional two term nightmare ahead of his road to 2025 that the Court will have to clear his path as likely MEC will reject his nomination papers based on Bakili vs MEC case.

MCPs advantage of DPP is that it has loyal base that is difficult to penetrate in its stronghold in the central region unlike DPP in the southern region where MCP also gets some substantial votes mainly in the Lower Shire.

Many pundits have asked DPP to fix its house before they are blown up.

Currently, DPP has only one MP in the Lower Shire while MCP has close to 10 MPs.

Extended stuff by Malawi Voice.