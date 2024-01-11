Court Frees Ex-Finance Minister Mwanamveka in IMF case

The High Court in Lilongwe has discharged former minister of finance Joseph Mwanamveka in a case in which he was been falsely accused of misleading International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Mwanamveka, a senior opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official was being accused alongside former Reserve Bank Governor, Dalitso Kabambe and Henry Mathanga.

The three were suspected to have given IFM false data made that made it believe that the Malawi was meeting conditions of the $108 million Extended Credit Facility (ECF) which led to the IMF cancelling the facility.

According to a copy of the ruling made on Tuesday by Judge Redson Kapindu, the State has conceded that it was going to be unrealistic to convict Mwanamkeka for lack of evidence.

In his application for discharge, Mwanamkeka submitted among others that he was not working at RBM when the alleged charges were committed, as he was a minister of Agriculture.

“In the present case, given the affidavit in response filed by the State, this Court concludes that the prosecutor (the State) is both unable and unwilling to proceed with the case against the 1stAccused person, in terms of section 247(1) of the CP and EC,” reads the ruling.