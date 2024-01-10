spot_img
spot_img
10.2 C
New York
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

‘School Days’ cast in Meet and Greet session

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

After ‘School Days’ film bagged over 250, 000 views within two days after it dropped on YouTube, its cast is set to hold a meet and greet session this Sunday at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The film’s producer Kendall Kamwendo says the session aims at giving Malawians chance to interact with the squad.

“This meet and greet is part of reaching out to the people to let them know that, with their support, we are ready to give them the best,” said Kamwendo.

He added that during the session, there will be screening of the film.

“People have been longing to interact with Phwedo, Chaksy, Leticia, Mphatso and the whole crew; so this is the time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kamwendo had distanced himself from a poster of ‘School Days II’ circulating on social media saying it is fake and that his team is not ready any plans for part II of the trending movie.

Previous article
Malawi Anti-Graft chief Chizuma hails communities for utilizing 113 toll-free line
Next article
CCAP BT Synod in K2bn debt
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc