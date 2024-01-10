‘School Days’ cast in Meet and Greet session

After ‘School Days’ film bagged over 250, 000 views within two days after it dropped on YouTube, its cast is set to hold a meet and greet session this Sunday at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The film’s producer Kendall Kamwendo says the session aims at giving Malawians chance to interact with the squad.

“This meet and greet is part of reaching out to the people to let them know that, with their support, we are ready to give them the best,” said Kamwendo.

He added that during the session, there will be screening of the film.

“People have been longing to interact with Phwedo, Chaksy, Leticia, Mphatso and the whole crew; so this is the time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kamwendo had distanced himself from a poster of ‘School Days II’ circulating on social media saying it is fake and that his team is not ready any plans for part II of the trending movie.