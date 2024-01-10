Malawi Anti-Graft chief Chizuma hails communities for utilizing 113 toll-free line

By Ted Likombola, Contributor

CHIZUMA: People are using the toll free line

Malawi’s graft busting body, Anti–Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma, says community members are now utilizing 113 Toll-free line to report corruption activities to the bureau.

Chizuma made the remarks during one of the anti-corruption trainings and community engagement meetings held recently in Mulanje district.

She said since ACB started civic educating communities about the evils of corruption people are now able to report to them every corruption activity through the ACB’s Toll-free line.

On his part, one of the directors for National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) in Mulanje, Maxwell Chitsakamire said NICE is working tirelessly in sensitizing citizenry about the evils of corruption.

Among others, Chitsakamire, said corruption has a negative impact on the social-economic development of the community and the country at large.

“As NICE, we are so happy that some communities are now taking part in fighting against corruption but there are some people in the same communities who know to do right but they choose to do wrong.



“This kind of practice is making the fight against corruption to be harder and harder every day,” Chitsakamire.

ACB and NICE has since managed to reach people from Traditional Authorities Chikumbu, Mabuka, Njema and Nkanda with anti-corruption messages.

Group Village Head Namputu of Senior Chief Chikumbu in the district has since applauded ACB and NICE for the anti-corruption trainings the two organizations are conducting in her area and Mulanje district as whole.