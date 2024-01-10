spot_img
CCAP BT Synod in K2bn debt

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) owe banks, individuals and other institutions money amounting to MK2billion.

While confirming, the Synod’s General Secretary Reverend Anderson Juma, said part of the debt are taxes which the Church owes government.

He also said the church obtained loans from commercial banks, rending institutions and individuals for some of its developmental activities.

“Money the church gets from it’s members in form of tithes and pledges are never enough for the day to day operations of the Church,” he said.

