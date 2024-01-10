spot_img
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
BREAKING: ‘Brian Banda’ arrested

Mponela Police in Dowa district is keeping in custody a 24-year-old man identified as Brian Banda for impersonating a nurse.

Police Public Relations Officer for Mponela Police, Mcpatson Msadala said the suspect committed the offence on January, 8 2024 at Mponela.

According to Msadala, the suspect Banda who is a tailor at Mponela Trading Centre was arrested after putting on attire like a nurse.

The suspect, according to Msadala, will appear before court soon to answer his charges of personating a public officer.

Banda hails from Masunda village in the area of Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu District.

