Nankhumwa’s errand boy Yusuf Nthenda tipped to join Peter Mutharika camp

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa is yet to experience another shock as his trusted legal advisor Yusuf Nthenda is planning to dump him.

According to reports, DPP’s Member of Parliament for Mulanje West Counsel Nthenda is contemplating of dumping Nankhumwa for Peter Mutharika’s camp.

The development comes barely two days after lawmaker for Blantyre City South East Sameer Suleman dumped Nankhumwa for Mutharika’s camp.

Addressing his camp through a whatsapp forum which we have also seen Nankhumwa said people are free to join Mutharika camp.

The leader of opposition in Parliament Nankhumwa further said he will physically address the remaining camp at an appropriate time.

Since its loss in the June 23, 2020, court-sanctioned presidential election, DPP has been caught in infighting that experts have described as not healthy for the party.

The situation has resulted in party divisions.

The bone of contention has been the party’s leadership succession, with Mulanje Central legislator Nankhumwa declaring his intention to compete at the party’s convention, challenging party’s leader Professor Mutharika.

The Party, according to its spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, will hold an elective conference in July this year.