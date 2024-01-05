ACCOUNTANT GENERAL’S OFFICE BROKE: Claimants funds diverted to State, MCP rallies

Hundreds of pension beneficiaries and death gratuity claimants will have to wait abit longer before accessing their benefits as the office of the accountant general is reportedly to have gone broke.

According to reliable sources within the office, all the funds meant for the claimants were diverted to other state and party functions such as financing political rallies for the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“The truth is we do not have money as an office to pay thousands of claimants; the funds which were allocated to use were diverted to party functions,” said the source who opted for anonymity.

The revelation comes barely hours after a young lad Hendrina Kamenya stormed social media following vigil she held at AG’s offices as a way of fighting for the gratuity and pension for her late father.

However, the Spokesperson in the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) Robert Kalindiza assured all claimants in the country that they will be paid.

According to Kalindiza, government is doing everything possible to ensure that all intended pension beneficiaries and death gratuity claimants have received their payments on time.

He also urged individuals to avoid politicizing the issue of government payments, saying government is considering and treating every beneficiary with caution.

On the other hand, Accountant General, Henry Mphasa said their department is making positive strides to ensure beneficiaries are paid in time.

