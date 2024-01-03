2KB Enterprise Launches K24 Million Football League in Blantyre North

2KB Enterprise Managing Director, Khumbo Billy Banda greets the players before the match

2KB Enterprise has kicked off the new year in Blantyre North by launching a three-year league, investing K24 million with annual sponsorship of K8 million.

2KB Enterprise Managing Director, Khumbo Billy Banda said the 2KB Blantyre North Champions League goal is to foster football development in the constituency and the nation.

Banda said the company believes the league will assist in uncovering talent and expose youth to renowned clubs and reaffirmed his company’s commitment to providing opportunities for talented youngsters,

“We would like to expose young people with talent to clubs, providing them with a purpose in life. Football experts will identify talents from all teams, culminating in the formation of a team, Lirangwe Dynamo which will be participating in the district league,” said Banda.

Banda in black shirt during the launch

According to Banda in addition to financial support, 2KB Enterprises will facilitate coaching training for the 16 participating teams.

Speaking on behalf of all Traditional leaders who graced the launch, TA Chigalu, expressed gratitude for the unprecedented tournament in Blantyre North Constituency, urging all involved to ensure its smooth operation to encourage future sponsorship.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Banda for this valuable contribution to the youth and football enthusiasts and I call upon for sooth tournament management for those in charge to encourage support from the sponsor,” he said.

The 16 teams, comprising five from Mdeka, five from Lundu, and six from Lirangwe, are expected to compete and they were each presented with a ball during the launch.

The launch was spiced by the finals of another tournament between Lirangwe Stars and Station Academy which ended 2:0 in favour of the former.