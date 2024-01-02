Zikhale Ng’oma asks Malawians to support the elderly

By Chisomo Kambandanga, Mana

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay South Constituency Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has called on Malawians to generate interest in supporting initiatives geared at promoting welfare of elderly people in the country.

Zikhale Ng’oma, who is also Minister of Homeland Security, was speaking on New Year Day at Chifira Village in Nkhata Bay when he presented assorted items and K5, 000 to each of 600 elderly people drawn from his constituency.

“Government is doing its best in taking care of elderly people. However, there is need to redouble our efforts as individuals in addressing the challenges faced by this particular group in our society,” said Zikhale Ng’oma.

He said the elderly take care of orphans and children in difficult circumstances hence it is important for businesses operators and other stakeholders to complement government efforts in addressing the plight of the elderly.

“Besides this charity initiative, government will also continue to mobilize food aid for those who are food insecure to ensure that no one dies of hunger,” he said.

In her remarks, 78-year-old, Eluby Kamanga from Traditional Authority (TA) Malengamzoma commended Zikhale Ng’oma for sparing his time to celebrate the beginning of the New Year with the elderly.

“This is a very special year to us as elderly people in this community. We lack a lot of things in our daily lives and today, we are privileged to be given such surprises which included packets of sugar, rice, soap, cooking oil, soya pieces and K5, 000.00 cash each. We are very grateful for this,” said Kamanga.