BREAKING NEWS: Mutharika wins as Court snubs Jeffrey, Nankhumwa, Chazama

The High Court in Lilongwe has today ruled in favour of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s decision to replace the three with other members on technical grounds that the three have not shown enough evidence to prove that their political rights have been violated by the decision.

This means that Nankhumwa and Chazama are no longer members of Central Executive Committee of DPP while Jeffrey will continue to serve as party’s Vice President for the Central Region. She is no longer the Secretary General of the party.

Nankhumwa and Chazama are now mere advisors to party president.

It is not yet clear if the three will appeal the decision.