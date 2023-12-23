spot_img
DPP presidential aspirant Kabambe heartbroken over death of late DPP member Philemon

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

One of the leading Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) presidential aspirants, Dr Dalitso Kabambe has described the death of late Philemon as ‘great institutional loss” not only to his family but also to the party and to him personally.

Kabambe was speaking yesterday at Mnthuzi mortuary in Blantyre where he led hundreds of DPP supporters who came to mourn and see the body of late ‘repatriated’ to Lilongwe.

In his remarks, Kabambe said late Philemon was a humble and dedicated man to the principles of the party but also hard working person as he was property developer.

I worked with him closely and that he played a great role in shaping my political path,” said Kabambe who sounded heartbroken and painful agony.

The late Philemon died today at Blantyre Adventist Hospital in Blantyre after a long illness.

Meanwhile, thousands of people from various walks of life have gathered at his area 10 residence in Lilongwe.

The late was staunch supporter of the DPP and a member of National Governing Council where held the position of Deputy National Campaign Director.

